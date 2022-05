Justin Ullom has been named Muncie Central High School’s new boys basketball coach, replacing Chandler Thompson who resigned following the 2021-22 season. According to MuncieJournal.com, Ullom, a Muncie native, joins the Bearcats program after a successful eight-year run as the head coach at Monroe Central. Last year, the Golden Bears enjoyed an undefeated regular season and won the 2A Sectional Championship at Alexandria.