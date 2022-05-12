Thursday, May 12, 2022 WBR Morning News

An inscription on the memorial stone in front of the Indiana State Police Peru Post reads, “We Will Remember Them”. Yesterday that promise was kept when people gathered at the Indiana State Police Peru Post as they paid tribute to the 47 ISP employees who have died in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1933. The memorial services let the families of the fallen know that the sacrifice made by them, and their departed loved ones will never be forgotten. For a complete listing of those who died in the line of duty, visit www.in.gov/isp

Free food plans from Second Harvest Food Bank – today 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall, and tomorrow 10 a.m. in the Old Kmart Parking Lot in Anderson. Volunteers always needed at the Tailgates, and in the Warehouse.

A sixth-grade student at a Lawrence Township elementary school was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a loaded weapon into the building. Nobody was injured in the incident. The spokesperson told WTHR the student was removed from the building and won’t return to the school.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) plans to upgrade the electric transmission network in northwest Muncie beginning in summer 2023 and concluding late 2024 – replacing aging poles and wires that date back to the 1960s with modern equipment. The press release says additional details are available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/TillotsonAvenue.

After a two-year hiatus, the Broad Ripple Art Fair returns with a 50th anniversary celebration! Nearly 15,000 people are expected to visit the outdoor festival hosted by the Indianapolis Art Center during two days packed with visual art, music and food. At the Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from the Midwest from late Sunday night to the early hours of Monday morning. The Indy Star says it’ll last from 11:29 p.m. Sunday to 12:54 a.m. Monday. To get the best view, a pair of binoculars or even a small telescope would do, but they’re not necessary. This eclipse is sometimes known as a “blood moon” due to its orangey-red hue, though Brian Murphy, director of Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Butler University, specified that term is not used in astronomy. The last one visible in Indiana was on Jan. 21, 2019.

Ball State PBS is one of five public broadcast media stations across the United States chosen to participate, and receive $12,000 in funding, in the Ready to Learn Podcast Accelerator—a podcast training program on the development of new educational on-demand audio programming for children and their caregivers.

The Journal Gazette says that the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Council has bought a PepsiCo warehouse for $4.5 million dollars. PepsiCo plans to sell the warehouse to free up $19 million in a new investment to build a new distribution center close to the Fort Wayne airport.

City of Carmel has a public art sculpture unveiling ceremony of a new stone sculpture that will be installed at the intersection of Main Street and Veterans Way in the Arts & Design District, Saturday, May 14 at 5 p.m. during Allied Solutions’ Meet Me on Main event. Head to Main Street and Veterans Way, next to the Carmel Chocolate Café.