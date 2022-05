Fast and reliable internet is coming to more homes and businesses in Delaware County thanks to over $669,000 in state broadband grant funding, according to local lawmakers. MuncieJournal.com reports an upcoming project through Comcast will help expand broadband to 677 households and 45 businesses or organizations across Delaware County. The requested grant is $669,890, with a local match of $2,009,671, for a total project cost of $2,679,561.