A Portland man who set fire to a local Catholic church and the parsonage where its priest lived was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. According to the Star Press, 36 year old Chad George Allen Wells had pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to arson. He was arrested last Dec. 13 after fires caused fire and smoke damage to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 506 E. Walnut St., and the nearby parsonage.