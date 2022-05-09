Muncie Students Take Part In Archangels In Action Day

Students from St. Michael Catholic School, a part of the Muncie Catholic Pastorate, recently participated in their first annual Archangel’s in Action Day. Students, teachers, and helpers volunteered across Muncie, serving our brothers and sisters in Christ in the community. MuncieJournal.com reports students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade stayed onthe St. Michael campus, making 250 sack lunches for the Soup Kitchen of Muncie and 172 hygiene kits for Muncie Mission, while preschoolers painted river rocks and artwork for Bethel Pointe Nursing Home, a cause championed by preschool teacher, Mrs. Amy Harris, in memory of her mother.