He had a gun, a bandana and a misguided mission. Muncie police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who held up the Village Pantry at 2501 S. Macedonia Ave., between 3 and 4 a.m. one month ago today. The robber, armed with a handgun, was described as about 6 feet tall with a slim to medium build. The bandana he wore, say police, had what looked to be an image of Marilyn Monroe on it.