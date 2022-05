Join fellow fairytale fact finders for the third Muncie Mystery during First Thursday on May 5 in downtown Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5th, sleuths of all ages are invited to visit 10 participating downtown businesses to collect clues to help solve a mystery. At each location, you will have the chance to interact with the suspects and check out several possible “weapons.”