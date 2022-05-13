Friday, May 13, 2022 WBR Morning News

Originally targeted mid-2020 for work to begin on the project, but COVID stopped it all – Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson made it official Thursday, holding a formal groundbreaking ceremony for a planned $39 million expansion to the facility’s gaming floor, according to a report in the Herald Bulletin.

Frankton is joining a growing number of communities, including Alexandria and unincorporated areas of Madison County, that are putting limits on days and hours residents can set off consumer fireworks within the town limits. The measure is expected to be scheduled for a second vote at 6 p.m. June 13.

4 Indiana cities have cracked the top 50 friendliest cities for remote work. The study researched cities nationwide that had affordability, Internet connections, quality of life, and access to green spaces. Muncie, ranking 12th best in the nation, sat alongside other Indiana cities like Fort Wayne, Lafayette, and Evansville. Homeowner app, Ownerly ran the survey.

If you become a lifeguard at Holiday World & Spashin’ Safari, you could get up to $1,000 in bonus money. Training and loyalty gets cash, and in addition, they double their bonus to $1,000 by working Labor Day and having three or fewer absences. Splashin’ Safari opens next Thursday.

BSU baseball has their final home regular season series today and this weekend – Coach Rich Maloney was a guest on yesterday’s Power Hour on The MSS.

If you want to get the kids out of the house this weekend or sometime soon, Andy Parrish, with Andy Parrish Outdoors, suggests hiking or camping… He tells Indiana Outdoors radio that Facebook groups are a good way to find people to hike with.