Ball State University Libraries, along with a few area partners, are hosting a community scan day—an opportunity for community members to have their family photographs and documents digitized, at no charge, in an effort to preserve local history. MuncieJournal.com reports the event, “Preserving Local History: Community Scan Day,” will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 14 in the cantina at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 North Minnetrista Parkway, in Muncie.