Anderson Man Injured In Hit And Run

An Anderson man is listed in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital following a hit and run crash on Saturday. According to the Herald Bulletin, the crash happened just after 6 Saturday night at the intersection of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue. Arriving officers found 64 year old David A. Reese, 64, lying in the roadway with serious leg injuries. A 32-year-old Anderson man was taken into custody for questioning and investigators are awaiting the result of an operating while intoxicated blood draw.