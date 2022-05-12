2022 Summer Film School At MPL

Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to learn about videography and editing using state-of-the-art equipment at the 2022 Summer Film School at Muncie Public Library (MPL). This free program provides two weeks of hands-on production experience and classes related to film production and will take place at Connection Corner, MPL’s technology center. MuncieJournal.com reports The Summer Film School will take place each day, Monday through Friday, during June 6-June 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Connection Corner, located at 1824 E. Centennial Avenue.