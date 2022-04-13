VIVA Awards April 26th

The 2022 VIVA Awards will take place on Tuesday, April 26th from 11:30am-1pm at the Horizon Convention Center. MuncieJournal.com reports The VIVA Awards were developed as a gift to the Muncie community in 1993 by the Muncie Rotary Club to recognize Delaware County’s proud volunteer heritage. The awards were named VIVA for Very Important
Volunteer Award.