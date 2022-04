An Anderson man wanted on a parole violation was captured by the Indiana State Police after a four-hour standoff at the corner of 14th and Rev. JT Menifee streets. The Herald Bulletin reports 47 year old Barry Willis emerged from a house shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after the standoff with the ISP SWAT Team. Team members arrived about 2 p.m. and, for close to four hours, tried to persuade Willis to exit the house with his hands up.