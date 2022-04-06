Snow chances, ACS gets big Grant, and all WBR Local News for 4/6/2022

A little more winter on the way. It is another sign that winter does not go quietly in Indiana. Snow is expected – Meteorologist Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis expects temperatures to warm up starting Sunday.

WLBCland rent is lower that a lot of places – a new report from Stessa says the Muncie metro area has a median rent estimate of $875, compared to the national median of $1,435.

Anderson Community Schools has received a grant for more than $190,000 from the Federal Communications Commission to provide eligible students with free household internet through June 2023. Interested households must complete a google form provided by ACS. For questions, ACS families may contact Tina Brooks, at tbrooks@acsc.net.

Yesterday we mentioned the Madison county plans for early voting for the Primary Election – at the Delaware County Building, you can vote from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On April 23 and April 30 the county building will be open for in-person voting as required by state law. Republicans have seven contested races involving Delaware County. Democrats have one contested race. Tuesday, May 3, is Election Day, when polls will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Special Ed students at Anderson High School have raised enough money to host Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources at their carnival April 14. The Herald Bulletin reported the company agreed to bring horses and related activities to AHS to eliminate travel for the high school students. To cover the cost, students made artwork, and baked goods to sell at school. They raised over $1,000, but only needed $600 – all excess funds raised will be donated to the company.

Dance Marathons are not new, but hearing about good kids in WLBCland is always something we enjoy to share: Coming up April 16, the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County will host one again, and they invite all Madison County high school students to attend. Through various community sponsorships and the ticket sales from dance marathon, YLA will be able to fund grants to a number of community organizations. Last weekend, Yorktown High School had their annual event to benefit Riley Hospital for Children.