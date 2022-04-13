Free Money from Indiana, Pendleton goes swimming, and more WBR Morning News for 4/13/2022

Indiana is returning surplus money as refundable tax credit. Residents who have filed certain Indiana tax returns for the 2020 tax year on Jan 3rd or earlier will receive $125, or $250 for joint-filing couples starting in May all the way until Sept. 1st. This will come separately from the normal tax return for your 2021 tax season, and no additional actions are required.

Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Road, Muncie, will have a community Easter egg hunt for kids ages 2-11 at 11 a.m. April 16 on the church’s north soccer field. Kids will hunt eggs by age groups.

The town of Pendleton is planning to construct an aquatics center that will be used by residents and two school systems. The town expects to receive proposals through June 30 for an indoor/outdoor aquatics venue through a public/private partnership for the facility near Wellness Center on Heritage Way.

The Dog-Diggity Easter Egg Hunt is April 17 from 11 – 3 p.m., at Mcculloch Park Muncie. Bring your friendly dogs, children, spouse, partner and be prepared to have fun. Dogs must remain on leash the entire time they’re at the park.