A Farmland man has been arrested in connection with life-threatening injuries suffered by his former girlfriend’s 18-month-old son. According to the Muncie paper, 19 year old Andrew Michael Scott is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. The child was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment, then was flown by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.