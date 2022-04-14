Bird flu fears unfounded, Fungi event, ACS Mascot Investigation, and all WBR Morning News for 4/14/2022

Is it safe to eat? The H5 avian flu has spread from southern Indiana to northern Indiana, after a second duck farm in Elkhart tested positive Tuesday. Denise Spears, Public Info Director at the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says you don’t need to worry. It’s safe to eat. The infected farms in Elkhart County have been quarantined and will be constantly tested.

U.S. Senator Todd Young proudly announced that he raised over $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, which brings the total amount raised for his re-election to over $11 million.

The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, today at 7 p.m. in the Pavilion; note the change of location. Guest speaker will be Gwen Zimmer, season naturalist at Mounds State Park. Her topic will be “Sustainable Fungi Foraging.”

The number of sexually transmitted diseases went up during the first year of the pandemic, says new data from the Centers for Disease Control. Indiana has never been one of the states with the most STD cases reported, the state has generally ranked at 21st in the country in years past.

At the Anderson Community Schools’ board meeting Tuesday night, two members of the American Indian Movement addressed the board with concerns about the High School’s Indian mascot. Citing these mascots perpetuate racial stereotypes and cultural misappropriation. Superintendent Joe Cronk shared that ACS is conducting an internal review of all the ways it uses the Indian mascot. Once the internal review is completed, the district will provide a report to both the Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Delaware Nation and discuss with them where and how to go forward.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for dogs from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Hamilton Town Center. There is a $5 registration fee per dog to benefit Every Dog Counts Rescue. Registration runs from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Duke Energy reported 796 customers had their power restored by about 1:45 p.m. after a 9 a.m. outage Wednesday morning in the area between Chesterfield and Emporia, caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

The Sample Ballot is a way for you to prepare to vote in the Primary Election – the Delaware County version is on our Local News Page this morning – and we are seeking the same document for our Listeners in Madison, Grant, Blackford, Jay, Randolph, Henry and Hamilton counties as well.

The Frankton Town Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, to open contractor bids for a sewer project. The meeting will be at Heritage Days Building, 109 E. Walnut St., Frankton.