Wednesday, 3/23/2022 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Even though there are small chances for severe weather over the next few days, you’re being warned not to take the rain lightly. Listen below for more.

COVID-19 shots: Should we get a 4th dose, and what about the newest variant that some reports say is even more contagious? Facts, not Fear: We’ll ask an expert – Dr. Jeff Bird, this morning just after 7:30 a.m. in the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room with Steve Lindell.

Constitutional Carry was signed into Indiana law by Governor Holcomb. Listen below for more.

May 24 – that’s the date Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston says there will be a vote to override the veto by Gov. Eric Holcomb on legislation that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams at school. “The fundamental goal of this legislation is to protect competition in girls’ sports, and House Republicans will vote to override this veto when lawmakers meet again on May 24,” Huston said in a statement. “This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field — and that’s exactly what they deserve.”

Congress is moving quickly to address the country’s chip shortage. Kurt Darling reports on where both chambers stand. Listen below for Kurt’s report.

The Hoosier Lottery has a problem. Donnie Burgess reports on how that problem could make or break your day. Listen below for more.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a serious offense. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days (for the first offense) or up to 1 year (for the second). Across Indiana, state and local law enforcement agencies will be positioned along bus routes and in school zones where they will be on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving.

Westfield City Council announced it is using $5 million of its taxpayer provided American Rescue Plan funds toward a future YMCA facility in the community. This building will be about 65,000 square-feet and will be located near the Grand Park Sports Campus.

An arrest made in a fatal shooting in Fort Wayne Saturday. Listen to Kurt Darling’s report below.

A warning about rent to own. Many Hoosiers dream of buying a home but may not have a good credit score or enough savings for a down payment to take a traditional loan— those deals may have more than one catch. Consumers should do their research before entering into a contract. Make sure the “seller” really owns the property, that property taxes have been paid, and that the house is not in process of foreclosure. If you believe you are victim of a scam, contact the Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has named 173 student civic leaders who will make up the organization’s 2022-2023 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. Kellan Duffy, a student at Anderson University, will join students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort.

Delaware County has over 20 separate Alcoholics Anonymous groups which meet once or more each week. AA a program of attraction rather than promotion, and members remain anonymous at the public level. To fine the meeting best for you or someone you know, click the link on our Local News Page this morning. http://www.aamuncie.org