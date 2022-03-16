Wednesday, 3/16/2022 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

As covered last week on WLBC, Ironman Muncie 70 point 3 is booked for Saturday October 1 – your Mayor is on a Relay team this time… Start training now – and welcome the world to Muncie that weekend.

Noblesville, Old Town, to Break Ground on Federal Hill Apartments this Friday at 1 p.m. The new $50 million mixed-use downtown project, which includes 220 apartment units in three buildings – the ceremony will be held on the Market Plaza pad near Nixon Street.

Even if it hasn’t happened to you, you’ve probably heard about someone’s catalytic converter being stolen. Chris Davis reports on a new state law that could cut down on the thefts.

Spring is right around the corner and that means baseball and softball! The Anderson Little League – Anderson Youth Baseball and Softball Inc would like to remind everyone to get your player registered by March 25! More details can be found at: http://andersonbbsb.com.

With these nice, warmer days – you MIGHT be thinking ahead to summer – and what to do with the kids… That’s MCS CEO, Dr. K from a WLBC interview last week – watch for updates on those programs on the new school District website.

Just two more food distributions by Second Harvest Food Bank this week remain: Muncie Mall Thursday at 10:00 AM, and Friday same time at the Anderson Old K-Mart Lot.

At the Delaware County Food Summit in February, Laurynn from Purdue Extension Service was surprised, and impressed… Hear that entire interview with WLBC’s Steve Lindell in This WeekEND in Delaware County on several Woof Boom Radio stations.

When severe weather strikes, especially tornados, your windows can get blown out….. Yesterday was the statewide tornado test – always best to prepare BEFORE an emergency.

Hoosiers on food stamps will receive 95 dollars a month less starting in May.

Senator Mike Braun has co-authored the Apply the Science Act which would require an evaluation on the value of infection-acquired COVID immunity, the availability of this information and how it impacts CDC decision making, and the value of diagnostics in the COVID-19 response.

Anderson Police Department hires three – their swearing in happened this week. Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee said the trio brings the department to 107 employees. APD is budgeted for 110 people.

Have you ever lost a job for what you thought were unfair reasons? A man in Carmel believes that happened to him. John Herrick explains…

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, love a good Cinderella story, or just like to watch for the mascots – March Madness has something for everyone. A new survey says nearly one third will bet this year. 29% plan to watch March Madness games while working.

IU Health North and Carmel American Legion Post #155 are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is open to all community members on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 5+.