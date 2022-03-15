Tuesday, 3/15/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Disclosure of extra expenses. 80,000 hours in overtime paid by Delaware County in the past 10 months as the Health Department worked to get the population vaccinated. Positive COVID-19 cases have plummeted, as has the number of people seeking a vaccine. The local health department plans to gradually decrease hours devoted to giving those shots.

The Farm Festival is today and tomorrow at the Muncie Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day. There are food-fundraisers, lots of exhibits about Ag, and public safety – and don’t be alarmed if you see the IU Lifeline helicopter landing – it’s there for the kids.

They call it March Madness for a lot of reasons – one, is the craziness and shortness of prep-time for the teams. BSU women’s coach Bray Sallee seemed to say, it’s not a problem… They will play their first round game on the road at Marquette in Milwaukee, Wis. on Wednesday at 8 pm ET, on 92-5FM, 1340AM, and the free stream.

The Muncie St. Patrick’s Day parade is back – Thursday, line up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Central high school parking lot, and the parade starts at 5 p.m. One of the features: the unofficial world’s tallest leprechaun: area resident, Paul Troxell.

In a press release yesterday, it was explained, “Ball State University men’s basketball head coach James Whitford will not return for a 10th season.”