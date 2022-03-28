Snow Review, BSU Volleyball Impresses, and all Morning News for Monday, 3/28/2022

People are still talking about Friday’s announcement about the BSU Village project – how big is it? Here’s President Mearns

The press release calls “the catalyst for the revitalization plan

Located on the vacant land on the corner of McKinley and University avenues. As a result of the partnership with the university, Fairmount Properties will invest approximately $100 million to design and construct a best-in-class hotel, a mix of retailers and restaurants, innovation spaces for office and research use, and apartments and townhouses.

Snow – no more, please. It didn’t do it everywhere in WLBCland over the weekend, but some got a shocking sight: unofficial reports from Geist had more than a couple of inches Saturday morning, and even close to Anderson some was seen on grassy areas, and even on the shoulder of the road. Wednesday looks like the warmest of the week to come: the forecast is coming in the final segment of this Morning Report.

Carmel’s Will Heldt now has 13 football offers. According to 247Sports, the Iowa Hawkeyes have offered him a spot – some of the other’s: Ball State, Minnesota, Ohio, and Purdue.

As reported here first earlier this month, the new head football coach at Muncie Central High School is Kyle Padgett

He told Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS Coaches Corner audience about his philosophy

Dr. Jeff Bird’s comments on masklessness

He said the vast majority of people don’t need ‘em

If you are high risk, he says it’s still a good layer of protection, and at IUBMH

Two more wins – both sweeps – over the weekend for BSU men’s volleyball. 4 matches remain in the regular season: 2 home this week – Thursday 7pm, and Saturday Senior Day at 5pm, then road Thursday and Saturday next week.

It was a fire in an overhead speaker that caused Saturday night’s NBA game between the Pacers and the Raptors was suspended for 40 minutes. No injuries. The Raptors won without fans in the stands, 131-91.

Just three this week: Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Tomorrow at Marion’s Five Points Mall, Thursday at Muncie Mall, and Friday in the Old K-Mart Lot in Anderson. All begin at 10 a.m.

Trying to make the cut. Today is Pro Day at Ball State football’s Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility. Those trying to make an impression include Curtis Blackwell, Uniondale, Ind., Jonathan Hagee, Plainfield, Ind., and Cody Rudy, Middletown, Ind. The release did not say which NFL team scouts would attend.

Mick Schumacher was released from the hospital, after the F1 driver’s high-speed crash during the second round of qualifying – he was going 170 at the time of impact, trying to qualify for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Apparently you can’t have it any way you want it once you file a lawsuit. Chris Davis reports on why Journey guitarist Neil Schon and his wife’s suit against a Ft. Wayne security company has been tossed

Liberty Christian boy’s basketball team’s new head coach will be 2005 Anderson graduate Norm Anderson Jr., the first new coach there in 18 years.

Indiana lottery officials will be paying over 600 players who mistakenly won $5,000 while playing a new scratch-off. The vendor had a mix up on the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play tickets to show that players had won, when they apparently did not.