The City of Muncie’s Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the @ Promise Youth Mentor & Summer Employment Program from June 1st – July 8th, 2022. This program is open to students between 12-16 years of age who will work every Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Job sites will include but not be limited to the Muncie Parks, YMCA, YWCA, Second Harvest Food Bank, Cornerstone Center For the Arts, Muncie Mission and Victory Lap.