Monday, 3/21/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It was two years ago yesterday, that much of our Country and world began shutting down – with remote-working becoming a new catch phrase, as the COVID pandemic was beginning, and largely unknown, in hindsight.

Garbage toter fire last week was put out by Muncie Sanitary District. They said on their social media that hot coals and ashes are sometimes dumped in, and start a blaze – that could cause a much bigger problem if that’s dumped into the truck. It’s also a violation of city code and ordinance.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday evening in the attempted murder trial of Deonta Anderson. The jury deliberated for three hours before announcing its verdict in the trial, in which the 31year old was charged in connection with the Nov. 1, 2017 attempted murder of Malachi Carter.

With Kokomo’s loss, all WLBCland boys’ basketball teams are out of the State Final games.

Starting in July, Indiana will tax e-cigarettes and new products like nicotine gummies for the first time. Health groups don’t like the way legislators did it. Tobacco Free Indiana chairman Bryan Hannon contends the goal should be to discourage both smoking and vaping, especially among teenagers.

Three Ft. Wayne residents have been arrested in connection with the death investigation of Curtis E. Thomas. They were cuffed at their homes in Fort Wayne, Logansport, and Walton, IN. Thomas was discovered last week laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County.

The plan to build a new casino in Terre Haute is moving ahead. On Thursday the project, now under the control of Churchill Downs, was approved a zoning variance for a plot of land on which they plan to build the casino on the east side of the Vigo County city. The variance allows them to build a 150-foot tall hotel, but it’s taller than allowed by the airport – so the FAA must also sign off on the variance. If approved, groundbreaking on the new casino is planned for some time in May.

Tech Tip: it’s REAL, even though it looked fake: Early in March, a bunch of Facebook users got a mysterious, spam-like email titled “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect.” The program is a “security program for groups of people that are more likely to be targeted by malicious hackers, such as human rights defenders, journalists, and government officials.” Unfortunately, the email that Facebook sent an address that resembled spam, and so it’s probable that many people ignored it.