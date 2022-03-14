Monday, 3/14/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

In a recent conversation with BSU President Mearns, I asked how the University assisted in the after-efforts as a result of the controversy from before the holidays at Muncie Central High School

Specifically, here’s what they did

Sleepy after the change over? DST started over the weekend – there are currently three proposed bills in Congress regarding daylight saving time: two would allow states to elect to observe year-round daylight saving time. And the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, to make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time. Indiana has no legislation pending about it.

Maskless at Minnetrista – as of Friday, you are not required to wear a mask indoors. Masks are always welcome, and Minnetrista will continue to have them at their main entry locations.

The long mostly-empty Southway Plaza has a new day coming – Mayor Ridenour

There was some push back from some Council members

The Mayor likes the way the money parts have worked out, too

Four members of the Kent State University men’s basketball team were suspended – one indefinitely – during the MAC tournament hosted at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse last week. The MAC confirmed on Saturday it was in connection to a video posted to social media on Friday night.

With some warmer days ahead this week, Yorktown is looking forward to getting outside for the Civic Green concert series

Town Manager Pete Olson said Mike Milligan and Steamshovel Bank is that night, with more to come.

More than four years in the making. Rebranding the Muncie Community Schools is not a new topic according to Communications Director Andy Klotz

At last week’s Board meeting, he said a new logo and look is in the works, for a while now

All MCS Board meetings are Live and replayable on the district’s YouTube page.

A man was found dead in his vehicle at a Gas City McDonald’s on Saturday morning. 73 year old Steven M. Smelser of Upland was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. The coroner said foul play is not suspected.

The Indianapolis International Airport continues to be a favorite among passengers. For the tenth year in a row, the airport has been named the Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s office is intensifying efforts to crack down on two significant problems in the county. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has hired two investigators to pursue non-payment of child support and educational neglect cases.

The Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. of Merrillville, Ind announced a voluntary recall of specific tubs of dark chocolate expresso beans after tubs sold in 15 states were discovered to include a peanut allergen.

BSU sports: with the women’s basketball loss in the championship game, and the men losing earlier in the MAC tourney, some more bright spots for Card fans: chalk up two more wins for the men’s volleyball team – road Wednesday, then finally back home Saturday…and, Former Ball State administrator Andrea Seger has been selected into the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame. Baseball has plans for another home double header today.

It’s only Monday, but we’re planning for This Weekend in Delaware County – a weekly community affairs Radio program that airs on several Woof Boom Radio stations – we’ll have a segment dedicated to reviewing the February Food Summit that happened in Muncie. Our guests will be from Purdue Extension office.

Though he refused it at first, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Andrea Aguirre has waived extradition and will be returned to Indiana – the autopsy showed that she was stabbed in the face seven times. 26 year old Alexander Miranda Ortiz was arrested earlier this month by Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, and will be transported back here within about a week, according to the Herald Bulletin.