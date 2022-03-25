BSU Signing On With Development Firm For The Village Revitalization Plan

The Ball State University Board of Trustees took a major step on Friday to advance a long-term, phased revitalization plan for the Village. The comprehensive plan includes a performing arts center for university events. The performing arts center, say school officials, will be the catalytic anchor for the commercial district, and the university’s investment in the center will leverage approximately $100 million in private investment. The Board authorized Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with development firm, Fairmount Properties.