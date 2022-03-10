The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a Delaware County man’s bid for a new murder trial. The Muncie paper reports
Jess David Woods was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the May 1993 shooting death of 29-year-old Teresa French. A judge last year rejected Woods’ bid for post-conviction relief in the form of a new trial, according to the Muncie paper.
Appellate Court Rejects Man’s Bid For New Trial
