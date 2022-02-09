Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The City of Muncie has reached a deal with developer Miller Valentine Construction, who is calling the development “City View 2” – an $11.8-million project that will consist almost entirely of single-family workforce housing homes on scattered sites. They will be rental units to begin with, but there will be options to purchase later. 10 new homes in the Southside Neighborhood, 10 in the Thomas Park area and 17 in the combined Industry, Blaine South East, and East Central neighborhoods. The development is set to begin in May of this year.

Walk A Mile in My Shoes for the Muncie Mission is one week from this Saturday. So far over 400 walkers have registered on nearly 60 teams. And nearly $40,000 has already been pledged. There’s still time to join the effort – get registered at munciemission.org/walk. At the end of the walk, a large heated tent on the parking lot in front of the Mission will have coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches.

Just ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Bengals and the Rams, Gary Brackett’s Super Bowl ring has been sold at auction for 75-thousand dollars. The ring was the headline offering in the Ripley Auctions February sale. The former Colts linebacker gave up his ring to help pay off debts incurred by the bankruptcy of his Stacked Pickle restaurants.

Pothole season has started, and when you see them – report em! The BEST way is to go to the City of Muncie website

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from yesterday. SEE that entire video on the Local News Page right now. https://www.facebook.com/774199364/videos/682247982963255/

Anderson Police Officer Richard Stires has been named officer of the year by the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police. In March 2021, then-Chief Jake Brown awarded Stires with the department’s Medal of Valor for an outstanding act of bravery and heroism when he helped a woman who was in mental duress. Stires has been a member of the police department since May 2019.