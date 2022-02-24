Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

On a map that was ALL RED for several weeks, the weekly updated COVID map has only four counties in that designation – all in far southern Indiana. Three counties are Blue – the lowest threat level. Delaware Henry, Grant and Jay counties are among about half of the state about ½ of a point away from Yellow – that’s where the other half of the state is, just a tick away from the coveted Blue.

The wait is over for IndyCar fans. The 2022 season of the NTT IndyCar Series kicks off this Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Helio Castroneves has won at St. Pete before — and is confident he still knows his way around after four years away… Now with Meyer Shank Racing – he’ll run full-time in the series for the first time since 2017 this season.

Anderson University will host a ribbon cutting for its School of Nursing and Kinesiology’s new-and-improved nursing simulation lab March 9 at 3 p.m. The lab received upgrades thanks to the gifts of generous donors during AU’s Called To Soar focused fundraising initiative.

Scam alert – a tech support rep calls and offers to fix a computer bug you haven’t even noticed. In this con, claiming to be with tech support from Microsoft, Comcast, Norton or Dell, the scammer creates a sense of urgency saying your computer is about to crash causing a massive loss of data. If you grant remote access, the caller will often run a “scan” and claim the computer is infected with viruses. Tips to spot this scam: Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you are absolutely certain it is the representative of a computer support team you initiated contacted. Legitimate tech support companies don’t make unsolicited phone calls. File a report with BBB Scam Tracker and with law enforcement authorities.

More old normal returning. Effective yesterday, some statistics will be removed from the dashboard from the Indiana State Department of Health, and a new youth COVID-19 dashboard, reflecting Hoosiers ages 0 to 19, will be published. Hoosiers in need of testing or vax can find sites at www.coronavirus.in.gov or call 211 to find a location.

Big couple of days to help people with free food tailgates: today at 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, and Blackford County Fairgrounds. Friday 10 a.m. at both First Baptist Church New Castle, and Goodrich Park in Winchester. Volunteers always needed.

And now, this: remote workers are regularly neglecting hygiene habits. A new survey outlines some work-from-home trends: 2 in 3 have attended virtual meeting without brushing teeth. 88% are working in their pajamas, 84% work barefoot (16% have worked naked). And, 60% admit to working from the toilet at least 1x a week.