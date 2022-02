MuncieJournal.com reports State Representatives Sue Errington (D-Muncie) and Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) have recognized Muncie-based Bibi Bahrami, the Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee (MARRC), and the Afghan Women’s and Kid’s Education and Necessities (AWAKEN) organization for their dedication and service to the Afghan refugees who made Indiana their home last summer.