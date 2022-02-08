Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Vax clinics down, and shut down. Hamilton County’s COVID vaccination clinic is open again after a four-day shutdown for the winter storm. But it’ll close for good next week.

Fox 59 reports that it’s very strange – at the Madison County Health Department a couple of weeks ago, were still seeing 150-175 people daily for testing. Last week it was suddenly down to 25 to 30 per day. The Herald Bulletin reports it’s likely due to people wanting rapid tests. Right now, rapid tests through the state are only administered to those 18 or younger, or 50 and older with symptoms.

Ball State University will host RLL Racing drivers Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal for a special esports announcement and event Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Vince Welch, a 1987 Ball State graduate, will MC. When: Wednesday, February 9; 4:30 p.m. at the Ball State Esports Center — Robert Bell Building on campus.

The weather messed up last week’s monthly Muncie event, so it’s a special February SECOND THURSDAY AT MADJAX! Come and support the creative genius and talents of our amazing POPUP artists and makers. First and second floor galleries on February 10 from 5-8pm.

In the midst of growing concerns about healthcare worker shortages, Muncie is cementing its identity as a leader in training physicians, nurses, sonographers, and allied health professionals. Last month, partners in the effort—dubbed “Optimus Primary”—gathered to celebrate several big wins. Delaware county – ranked 86th out of 92 counties in Indiana for health outcomes, needs the assist, according to the Ball Brothers Foundation, who awarded over $2.2 million to the effort.

A series this week to help you understand treatments for COVID 19 – with data from the Indiana State Department of Health. For cases that keep you home, not at the hospital, At-Home Prescription Treatments are in very limited supply, and a prescription does not guarantee the medication will be available. Paxlovid is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of those 12 years and older, and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Treatments should be discussed with a healthcare provider. People have been seriously harmed and even died after taking products not approved for COVID-19, even products approved or prescribed for other uses.

Doxo, the all-in-one bill-pay app, recently released a new report for 2022 that found the average household in America spends $2,003 per month on the ten most common household bills. The average person in Muncie pays $1,451 per month – 27.5% lower than the national average. 4,000 towns and cities were assessed for bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more.