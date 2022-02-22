Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Report finally released. In a 16 page report dated Feb. 17, prepared by a law firm hired by the school district, the events at Muncie Central High School in Relation to the V for Vendetta Project and subsequent events was released yesterday – among the recommendations that will be considered by the School Board: Develop policy addressing display of student work. Review expectations for school security officers to ensure alignment with MCS’ goals for the program. Several of the recommendations were, as noted in the Report, “informed by the interviews with students and/or the “Demands” document” presented by students. The entire report is posted on our Local News Page this morning, and will likely be discussed at tonight’s Board Meeting.

Third reported armed robbery in Anderson within the last three weeks. Anderson cops looking into a Sunday robbery at the Anderson Pantry, on 53rd St. Anyone with information on any of these crimes can call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

Seeking three: Muncie City Council is looking for those willing to Serve on the Muncie Community Schools’ Board. Under State statute, the BSU President appoints two Members based on recommendations submitted by the Mayor and the City Council. We’ve posted a website on our Local News page this morning. www.goservemuncie.com, and selecting the MCS button.