Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Last week in an Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, an economist told the group including 6th District Congressman Greg Pence the following

Pence also talked about District visits with Mayors, law enforcement and more, plus a recent CNN profile done about him and his support of his brother. That entire Zoom Room interview from yesterday morning is viewable now on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page.

The Young Men’s Restoration Academy will present and evening of the spoken word celebrating Black History month with original work and writings and speeches of significant black leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King, this Sunday Feb. 20 from 5:30 – 8 p.m., at Cornerstone Center for the Arts. The evening presentation is free and open to the public. The group’s mission is: Educating youth socially, mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually to tear down walls of division and build locally while broadening knowledge and interaction with the human family abroad.

This Saturday, in person again, is the Walk a Mile event. It’ll start with registration from 8 – 9 a.m., with WLBC’s Jared Boomer there in place of Steve Lindell, and will end at the Muncie Mission on Liberty Street

That’s Frank Baldwin.

WLBC’s Kim Morris has this first yesterday – Christian Ministries needs sweatpants and sweatshirts (all sizes) for their men’s shelter clients. Can be dropped off at 401 E Main St. during regular office hours 9 am to 1 pm.

General Motors wants to hire more than 200 workers. There will be job fairs this Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m., and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Onsite interviews will be conducted, with on-the-spot hiring.

During yesterday’s conversation with 6th District Congressman Greg Pence, we asked him – does he think we are getting close to reopening DC and allowing visitors back into the halls of Congress

That entire interview will be on This Weekend in Delaware County.

Carmel native lands his own nightly political program on Newsmax TV – Rob Schmitt has taken to the New York broadcasting world, where he currently has his own nightly program in the 10 p.m. slot, carried by many cable systems as well as on demand.

The Forbes magazine list for America’s best mid-sized employers is out

After a two week delay the public will get the opportunity to comment on the proposed new jail for Madison County with an estimated cost of $87 million. The Madison County Commissioners plan to conduct the public hearing at 11 a.m. today in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.

Tamika Catchings steps down as VP for Basketball Operations/GM Indiana Fever. WLBC’s Kim Morris reported first yesterday that the former Fever coach Lin Dunn, who led the team to 2012 WNBA title & 3 total WNBA Finals appearances 2008-2014, is now interim GM.