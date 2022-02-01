Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Mild, but deadly for some. This time of year is considered “flu season” and there have been some Hoosiers who have died from it. John Herrick reports

Microchipping your dog or cat is the best way to help them find their way back home – and they are FREE this Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m. at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse. Muncie Animal Care and Services just need you to reserve your spot – call this week: (765) 747-4851.

It’s now being called a blood crisis

They made their goal! The Salvation Army Muncie Citadel has now officially closed out the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign, and collected over one thousand dollars more than the goal of $173,000. Major Mark Litherland, wrote “I would like to thank Woof Boom Radio for…selecting The Salvation Army as your Home Town Hero for December. You all are the real Hero’s for all you do to help those of us on the front lines as we help those in need in Delaware County.”

Public comment today on the proposed new jail for Madison County. The Commissioners will conduct the public hearing at 11 a.m. in the council chambers of the Government Center. Herald Bulletin reported the commissioners could vote to accept the recommendations included in the jail study.

The WLBC sponsored Walk a Mile event in Muncie is set for February 19, back in person at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse, but Frank Baldwin said there’s also a way to help virtually

MuncieMission.org to sign up, and help any way you can.

Taylor University celebrates their 175 year legacy, they ask all to join together for 175 hours of continuous prayer. Beginning at noon February 27 – 7pm March 6. If you would like to be a part of this special experience, please visit taylor.edu/AsWePray.

Sports on Woof Boom Radio – tonight Ball State men’s basketball, with the women tomorrow night – both road games. Alexandria boys’ basketball at Lapel, and Marion at Muncie Central for Thursday night games. Ball State men’s at home Friday night for the #MuncieOut game

Standing down, after helping refugees. Operation Allies at Camp Atterbury has completed its mission

6th District Congressman Greg Pence spoke to WLBC Radio news yesterday via Zoom, and he shared the success and generosity of our service members and community members

Several families have been welcomed into Delaware county as well.

The Muncie Public Works Department is aware of, and monitoring the anticipated winter weather. The City told WLBC Radio news that road crews will initially focus on primary streets, if accumulation exceeds 6” crews will begin clearing neighborhood roads as time allows once the main roadways have been cleared. The Muncie Sanitary District is prepared to assist as needed.

You’ve heard of US ports being bogged down by supply chain issues. Kurt Darling reports that hasn’t the case in Indiana

Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and Tinkle Family Racing are teaming up to gather pet supplies for animal rescues in need – as part of the Racing For Rescues Tour. ARCA Menards Series Driver Zachary Tinkle will take pet supplies to local pet rescues in several cities where he will be racing. Several businesses have agreed to be drop off locations for pet supplies: Roo’s Holistic Pet Supplies and Wags & Whiskers in Muncie, Just Paws Grooming in Yorktown, and Platinum Paws in Carmel. Anyone interested in supporting the effort can visit ZacharyTinkle.com.

Masterworks Chorale will present “Love on the Silver Screen,” its annual Valentine’s Day concert, live at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Ball State University Alumni Center. A release says the chorus is fully vaccinated and will perform in masks. Audience members are required to wear masks and socially distance in the performance hall.

We need to add “weather permitting” to February FIRST THURSDAY AT MADJAX set for this week. POPUP artists and makers will be on the first and second floor galleries from 5-8pm.