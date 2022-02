Indictments handed up for two Muncie men after a two-year investigation of what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation called a violent drug trafficking organization. 34 year old Juan Carlos Brown was charged with meth, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine related counts. Also indicted was 39 year old Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foste on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of meth and 300 grams or more of cocaine.