A year in, the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force is racking up some numbers. The Muncie paper reports statistics compiled in January show the seizure of 674.09 pounds of illegal substances, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sixty-six arrests, 56 illegal handguns and rifles seized and the seizure of a total of $93,092 in cash.