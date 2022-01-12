Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Ball State University and Daleville Community Schools announced an all-new partnership with its Esports programs; creating what their press release calls an opportunity to participate in a “tremendous educational and extracurricular experience.” Ball State will provide coaching and instruction in part by Dan Marino, who serves as both director of the Esports program and the University’s varsity head coach, and their Esport athletes.

An upcoming lecture by Monica Lewinsky at Purdue University Fort Wayne is being postponed due to coronavirus. Lewinsky was set to speak on Jan. 25, she was a White House intern in the 1990s when she drew nationwide attention for her affair with then-President Bill Clinton. She is now a social activist campaigning against online harassment.

Monday, the 42nd Anderson citywide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is at the Paramount Ballroom from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Cardinal hoops. BSU Men’s basketball suffered a tough loss last night on the road… But have a quick turnaround, with a Home Friday night game to play, according to coach James Whitford… There’s Radio coverage, too! 96-7, 102-9, 104-9 and WLBC HD2 as well as the free streams.

Councilwoman Anitra Davis announced her resignation from Muncie City Council this week after accepting a new job that will not allow her enough time to serve on the council. Her resignation was effective January 11th. Davis’ replacement on council will be chosen by a caucus, in the next several days. We have some Council replay audio planned for this weekends This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware Co. shared yesterday that K-12 Teachers in Muncie and Delaware County are eligible to apply for grants to support creative and innovative classroom projects, up to $600. The next deadline is February 1. The link to apply is on our Local News page this morning. https://cfmdin.org/robert-p-bell-education-grants

This week in Indiana history – in 1864, Alvah C. Roebuck was born in Lafayette. He became a watchmaker who lived in Hammond. He joined Richard Warren Sears to open the Sears and Roebuck Department Stores across the country.