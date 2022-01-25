Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Cancellations for free food this week: Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will not be able to do the Madison and Wabash county Tailgates this week, due to the weather.

Indiana’s long-term economic prospects are poor, so says Mike Hicks, Professor of Economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University. He wrote in the Muncie paper that Indiana is in the midst of a fairly brisk recovery from the pandemic recession. As for college: he writes that over the past 30 years, 81% of the net new jobs went to college graduates and the remaining to those who had been to college. One of his concerns is related to the fact that jobs follow people, and Indiana is educating and keeping fewer college graduates than at any time in decades.

The new leadership of the Madison County Chapter of the NAACP is looking for input from the community on the future direction of the organization. President Bill Watson said a community meeting is set for Wednesday at the Anderson Impact Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

Meijer will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ program. Three million will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand at the grocery entrance.

Registration is open for the free, seventh annual Neighborhood I.D.E.A. Conference March 5, at Ball State’s student center 2nd floor ballroom. The Muncie State of the City address also happens from Mayor Ridenour as part of the program.

U.S. Senator Todd Young announced that he raised over $1.5 million for the last fundraising quarter. The campaign has raised nearly $11 million for the 2022 election cycle and has $6 million cash on hand for his upcoming re-election.

Found, safe: Shari Diaz was reported missing last week by the Indiana State police, but as of yesterday has been located and investigators spoke with her.

The in-person portion of the 500 Festival is returning in full force after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. WISH TV had the info last week.