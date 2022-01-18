Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Rodney Cummings is looking to make Madison County history during this year’s elections, as he filed this past week for a seventh term as Madison County Prosecutor. As of Friday, the Herald Bulletin says he faces no challengers from the Republican party, and no Dem’s have filed.

In other recent filing news – Incumbent Republican Mark Dudley has filed for a second term as the judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 6. Republican Kyle Pierce has filed as a candidate for the District 36 seat in the Indiana House. Democrat Terri Austin has announced her intention of seeking another term. Diana Likens is seeking election to the District 2 seat on the Madison County Council. Norman Anderson Jr. has filed for the Democrat Party nomination for Anderson Township Trustee in the primary election and is running against Stephany Mae Stennis. Incumbent Republican Mike Shively has filed for re-election as Anderson Township Trustee seeking a second term in office.

January is National Radon Action Month. But, what is it? EPA explains it as a radioactive gas that forms naturally when radioactive materials break down. The only way to know if you are at risk from radon is to test for it. You can purchase a test kit at a hardware store.

Muncie hospital stats – using data from Spokesman Neil Gifford, comparing Jan. 5, 12, and yesterday:

Total COVID in patients were 71, 85, and now 82.

The numbers in ICU were 19, 22, and now 20.

Indiana University swimmer Emily Weiss, wrote on Instagram, “With the help from the medical staff here at IU, I have made the decision to medically retire” from swimming. The 20 year old Yorktown product won a gold medal in the 50-meter breaststroke in the under-18 World Junior Championships at Indianapolis in 2017, and holds many records.

The 2022 IHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings Show is set for Sunday, from 5pm-7pm.

An update to a story we reported on in February 2021 – since the official reunification of the Muncie Delaware County Drug Task Force, the following progress was announced last week: 674.09 pounds of illegal substances, 56 illegal handguns and rifles, 66 Arrests, and more than $93,000 seized U.S. currency. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner and Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan, as well as County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman explain the primary goal of the effort is to fully investigate and arrest as many alleged suspects as possible.