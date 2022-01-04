Tuesday, 1/4/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

New year, new leadership for the Delaware County Commissioners. At yesterday’s first meeting of the new year, the tradition of reorganization included a vote for President

Sherry Riggin was the unanimous choice of the three member Board. Next, outgoing President James King suggested a veep

Which was also unanimously approved.

In 2021, Fort Wayne police seized the most fentanyl they ever have since they started keeping track. The drug first hit Fort Wayne streets in 2015, reports WANE-TV. That year, 15.3 grams of fentanyl were seized. Fast forward to 2021, and over 5,000 grams of fentanyl were seized. The previous year, 2020, only saw 905 grams.

Vocal Elegance and Vocal Infusion as they “reveal” their show to the public for the first time on Thursday, January 20th at the Anderson High School Auditorium! We caught this post on their social media last week.

The Muncie Boys and Girls Club is this month’s award winning WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. Jason Newman will be our guest this week – and you’ll hear that interview in This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

Here comes the SEC. Football fans from across the country will soon descend on downtown Indy for the College Football Playoff National Championship

More talk about solar farm developments

That was from the public comment section of yesterday’s Delaware County Commissioners meeting. His entire presentation will be heard this weekend on This Week in Delaware County. We are also reaching out to the Board for a comment as well.

The Ball State men’s basketball team returns to Worthen Arena tonight against Kent State both have 6-6 overall records. All of BSU’s games are on Woof Boom Radio’s 96.7, 102.9, 104.9 FM, and free streams.

More cold is coming. Thursday and Friday morning expect single digits as far south as Evansville

From our Good News Department: the Noblesville Lions collected jigsaw puzzles and delivered them to several local assisted living centers, nursing homes, and the Senior Citizens Organization for the holidays, according to the Hamilton County Reporter.

We are starting the 4th day of January – with month-long designations such as: Be Kind to Food Servers Month, March of Dimes Birth Defects Prevention Month, National Meat Month, National Polka Music Month, National Skating Month, National Soup Month, National Stalking Awareness Month, National Thank You Month, National Volunteer Blood Donor Month, Oatmeal Month, and Prune Breakfast Month