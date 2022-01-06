Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Guard gone – demand remains up: the Indiana National Guard help has moved from the 6 deployed at IUBMH to Blackford & Jay hospitals until Jan 10. In Muncie as of noon yesterday, there were 71 COVID inpatients, with 19 in ICU. Spokesman Neil Gifford says the Muncie hospital is still very full.

Save the dates: the Delaware County Farm Festival will be held on March 15 & 16 at the Muncie Fairgrounds from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm each day. This annual event showcases agriculture and farming’s impact in fun ways, and is free for all ages.

It just got a little harder to do some banking, again: the Financial Center, formerly the BSU Federal Credit Union is again limiting in-person visits to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, starting yesterday through January 22.

In the latest survey released by One Vet to rank the US states with the most obedient dogs, it revealed that the dog obedience in Indiana is 5.21% lower than the national rate in the USA, which placed the state in the “least obedient” number 4 spot.

COVID stats, straight from the state. In Indiana, just over 88% of deaths attributed to COVID are 60 or older – 70% of which are 70 or older. 10% of ICU beds are available statewide, and 63% of ventilators are available.

Due to below zero wind chill temperatures, the Delaware County Tailgate today at the Muncie Mall is being rescheduled to Saturday, January 8th at the Second Harvest warehouse from 10am-12pm. Please line up no earlier than 8am. As always, everyone is welcome.

Tipton cop wins big. David Lacy stumbled across a promotional giveaway by the Hoosier Lottery, and went to the Dec. 18 game as one of the six finalists who could win the grand prize. He was the big winner – two season tickets, parking passes, an autographed Colts helmet, and more.

Programing Goal – Restart all TJH Local, Regional and National Veteran Outreach Programs: Situation averted – but not completely solid yet: Winchester’s veteran-facility The Journey Home’s fundraising message is that 2022 will be a year of recovery; for both TJH and for Veterans. In December, there was an urgent appeal for donations and the community responded, but the COVID scare is still with us and the impact continues to linger. To get involved, visit their web or social media.

AMOA’s first exhibition for 2022 opens next week! Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will open its latest exhibition, Open Space: Art About The Land exhibition Wednesday, January 12. An opening reception, sponsored by members of the Red Tail Land Conservancy Board of Directors, will be hosted from 5-7 pm at the museum.