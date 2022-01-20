Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Braun for Governor? He had a break in his schedule in Washington — so Senator Mike Braun returned to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to discuss the issues with state lawmakers. Kurt Darling reports

Driving 72 in a 60 zone can get you pulled over. What happened next? Indiana State Police Troopers arrested 38 year old Jason Werry, from Howard City, MI – officers allegedly found a handgun, over four pounds of marijuana, approximately 19 grams of meth, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a stolen license plate, and a stolen laptop computer. He’s in jail.

You may remember two female guidance counselors were fired from Roncalli High School for being in same-sex marriages. John Herrick reports on why Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita is supporting Roncalli for doing that

On Tuesday, students gathered at the Statehouse to demand action on climate legislation. State Senator Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) released the following statement: “There is no longer time for Indiana lawmakers to drag their feet on passing climate legislation that affects not only our day-to-day quality of life, but our chances of survival.” He continued, “I am proud to offer SB 127, which would study how low-carbon and green industry expansion would promote jobs and bolster Indiana’s economy.”

The Muncie area is busy with development, and no signs of letting up, according to Jay Julian

The Muncie Delaware County Chamber CEO was in studio yesterday – you’ll hear that entire interview on This Weekend in Delaware County.

New leadership voted in this week for Yorktown

That’s Manager Pete Olson from yesterday’s Zoom Room interview.

Beginning Feb. 1, AARP will give free help with income tax returns again this year. Make an appointment in the Muncie area by calling 765-283-9680 and leaving name and phone number. A client facilitator will call back, likely within 24 hours, to set up an appointment.

We’re talking commencement already. June 6th might seem like a long time from now, but that is commencement day for Muncie Central High School

Principal Chris Walker explained one of the benefits of that facility

Last year, the Fieldhouse was used as an alternate venue.

Intersection and Whitinger Strategic Services, have merged. According to a release, the merger was made possible by an unlikely partner: Accutech Systems Corporation. It became effective October 1, but was just announced.

$87 million – that’s the estimated cost presented to the Madison County Board of Commissioners after the study about construction of a new county jail facility that could house over 400. A public hearing is next at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.

Meet the new leader of the Yorktown police – with yesterday’s comments from Town Manager, Pete Olson

Final registration for the Spring Semester at Cornerstone Center for the Arts is Jan. 30. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 31 and continue until April 22. Cornerstone is more than 60 classes both in-person and virtually in the categories of visual arts, dance, movement, literature, martial arts, and wellness arts.