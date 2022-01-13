Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Yesterday morning, WLBC’s Steve Lindell asked Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH for an update:

As WLBC reported before the holidays, it would be sometime in January when a report would be finalized related to the controversy that led to a small student protest.

She also said that even before they have that report, they have tried to be responsive to the concerns

WRTV reported on Jennifer Moreno, Anderson native is a single mother of five who says she never intended on fostering children. Now, she currently has four – and when she was short of supplies, she turned to Katie’s Closet to bridge that gap. Tracy Walters and her husband started Katie’s Closet in August 2021. The closet is an extension of their non-profit Turn Away No Longer . Their mission is to positively impact the lives of children in the foster care system.

Indiana History: this week in 1951, Brenda Gail Webb was born in Kentucky. At the age of four, her family moved to Wabash, Indiana. The younger sister of singing star Loretta Lynn, she began a career of her own and, as Crystal Gayle, has had at least 20 number-one records.

The Indiana House has voted to let you carry a gun without a permit. On a near party-line vote, the House voted to join 21 states which have abolished permit requirements to carry handguns. It’s the second straight year the House has voted to get rid of gun permits — last year’s bill didn’t get a vote in the Senate.

The Star Press is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5 – in a press report, they say they will cease home delivery on Saturdays.

The Madison County Plan Commission is recommending an extension of the moratorium on large scale solar energy development through the end of the year. The current moratorium on solar energy projects of 50 acres or more is set to expire in March.

What killed so many of Indiana’s songbirds? In the late spring and summer of 2021, Hoosiers flooded the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with reports of dead and dying songbirds. More than 700 reports of dead birds in 76 of Indiana’s 92 counties, and the cause is still unknown, and the DNR can’t rule out an outbreak in 2022.

Madison county’s Carl Erskine would be proud: Celebrating Dreams 2022 – a Virtual Awards and Fundraiser is 2/24 at 7p. They are celebrating the employment dreams of EGTI students that have been realized, honoring the individuals who help make those dreams a reality, & having some Mardi Gras fun!

Quick note first shared by Kim Morris: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie will be CLOSED this Friday, 1/14 for Professional Development. Kim also noticed that the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is on May 7! Register today at IndyMini.com/Register.