Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

For today’s Federal Holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fed and State government offices are closed, as are Local county and city government offices, there’s no regular mail delivery, most Schools, Courts and Libraries are closed, too.
134 students were honored with MLK Youth Citizen Awards, selected as award winners by the Dream Team from all MCS schools, Burris Laboratory Schools, St. Michael Catholic Schools and Inspire Academy Schools. A complete list of award recipients can be found here, provided in a release from Andy Klotz:
Muncie Area Career Center
Dawson Brooks
Mahayla Clark
Riley Cox
Nataleigh Daugherty
Esli Velazquez Flores
Noah Kitterman
Alexandra McGrath
Ariel Newman
Jack Racer
Samantha Troxell
Charity Wright
Muncie Central High School
Dylan Beard
Jordan Dildy
Kaden Foster
Brandon Garrett
Zion Hamilton
Paijai Hawkins
Thomas Johnson
Angelina King
Brandon Musick
Timothy Shaffer
Keyniah Sharp
Michael Thomas
Yvan Vandenberg
Dion Welch
Triston Whitney
Northside Middle School
Brendon Barker
Quinton Butler
Jayleigh Cole-Westbrook
Thaily Cortez-Rios
Karissa Dunn
King Hart
Dreamah Patterson
Ja’Relle Rhodes-Hill
Learah Rollins
Draedon Sevion
Trenton Smalling
Knowledge Smith
Jhanyah Strong
Jonathan Wills
Southside Middle School
Trevon Anthony
Ava Brown
Paeton Corbin
Brieonna Easton
Mylaya Gaines
Trevon Hill
Brandi Jones
Frederick Lewis
Doris Malloy
Annabell McCord
Karaline Taylor
Adrian White
East Washington Academy
Cynia Coleman, 3rd
Myla Crittenden
Mia Hill
Josiah Person
Nestor Romero
Owen Shroyer
Grissom Elementary School
Marcel Dunlap
Nicholas Grill
Hunter Johnson
Nova Jones
Khylan Kennedy
Myanna Sevion
Longfellow Elementary School
Nyiema Blackmon
Jaxson Ferrer-Riley
Ry’Ana Graham
Victoria Moore
Rhiley Thomas
Marsadie’ Whiting
North View Elementary School
Charlotte Hess
Carlaina Johnson
Landen Moore
Camden Newhouse
Unnabh Shrestha
Trevor Smalling
South View Elementary School
Grace Layne
Angelina Gilland
Ja’Zyah McCray
Lillian Mullenix
Addleigh Rain
Arielle Woods
West View Elementary School
Douglas Acherekoh
Isabella Bergan
Willow Craig
True Gordon
LaHaley Heuchan
Kiranpreet Kau
Burris Laboratory Elementary School
Helen Fan
Evelynn Glidde
Alonna Mitchell
Aaron Nguyen
Lydia Rutherford
Marlowe Shermeta
Burris Middle School
Dorothy Eads
Elva Gu
Sydney Jackson
Dylan Mitchell
Ericka Rosado
Danyal Syed
Burris High School
Dutsika Campa
Laylianna EDeeb
Jackson Littlejohn
Brandon Milleman
Bentley Miller
Gerry Moore
Faith Shroll
Moses Smith
Inspire Academy Elementary School
Viktoria Kress
Ethan Ligene
Asher Mann
Rylan Showalter
Logan Smith
Aidan Sylla
Inspire Academy Middle-High School
Kazte Baugues
Riley Baugues
Frederik Carpenter
Am’ah Carter
Amina Carter
Lilah Carter
Zaden Fletcher
Amari’Yonna Jefferson
Isabel LeGraff
Kaleb Rose
Joesiah Taylor
St Michael Catholic Elementary School
Ayriel Bond
Grace Dessing
Shiloh Ernstberger
Ava Hayes
Hannah Koontz
Cayliegh Lindsey
St Michael Catholic Middle School
Emily Doerner
Noemi Galan
Elijah Hagans
Indiana Michigan Power let us know over the weekend that they sent more than 200 employees and contractors from Fort Wayne, Muncie/Marion, and more to stage in Virginia and West Virginia ahead of the winter weather expected yesterday.
Friday, we aired a story asking IUBMH for a comment as to how Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, allowing the mandate for COVID vaccines for health care workers, might impact future dismissals. Spokesman Neil Gifford wrote “…we don’t anticipate the supreme court decision will have future impact.” We also asked for how many Muncie hospital workers have been terminated – he said no local breakdown is available. System wide, IU Health has termed 125 as of last Thursday.
The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile testing and vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From Noon til 8:00 pm, this Wednesday through Saturday in New Castle at the old YMCA gym, 1201 Church Street, Register online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211, but walk-ins are accepted.
Add another candidate filing: Judi L. Calhoun, former Chief Deputy Prosecutor, announced her candidacy for Delaware Circuit Court #1 Judge.
The Board of Directors for the Grant County Economic Growth Council has announced Charity Bailey, as the organization’s new Executive Director.
Events for BSU’s Unity Week 2022, includes today’s MLK Celebration, Emens Auditorium, 9:30 a.m., and Unity March, Emens Auditorium, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Speaker, Brandon Pope, Pruis Hall, 7 p.m. (This in-person event will also be livestreamed.)
BSU sports: men’s basketball play on the road tomorrow night after Friday’s loss at home. Women lost, too – home Wednesday night. Men’s volleyball started the season 2 – 0 – road this coming week.
Free things to do today. White River State Park (WRSP) and major attractions will offer free admission and parking to visitors in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, today. The following FREE activities: Indiana State Museum, The Indianapolis Zoo, NCAA Hall of Champions, and even the IMAX® Theater for “Asteroid Hunters” at 11:30 a.m, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. – IMAX tickets on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is met.
Add all five Delaware County’s Circuit Court judges ordering face coverings when in the county’s court facilities. Thursday, WLBC first reported that the judges ruled no jury trials will be conducted in those courts through Jan. 31.
Evansville’s school board is hoping cash talks – they approved a 40-dollar per-day pay increase for substitute teachers. Like most schools in the state, Evansville schools are having a tough time finding enough substitutes – School leaders say they will continue to offer the extra cash until things “get back to normal”.
Ball State Universities Staff Council is hosting their Angels For Life Blood Drive Tuesday, January 18th in the Student Center Ballroom from 9-3:00pm, and Wednesday, January 19th at Pruis Hall from 9-3:30pm. The links to make an appointment are on our Local News page right now.
City of Carmel presents 4th annual MLK Day event at 6 p.m., at the Tarkington Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts. The release stated the event is free and open to the public; current COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced: must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Masks must be worn at all times, even when seated in the theater. Also streaming live