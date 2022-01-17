Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

For today’s Federal Holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fed and State government offices are closed, as are Local county and city government offices, there’s no regular mail delivery, most Schools, Courts and Libraries are closed, too.

134 students were honored with MLK Youth Citizen Awards, selected as award winners by the Dream Team from all MCS schools, Burris Laboratory Schools, St. Michael Catholic Schools and Inspire Academy Schools. A complete list of award recipients can be found here, provided in a release from Andy Klotz:

Muncie Area Career Center

Dawson Brooks

Mahayla Clark

Riley Cox

Nataleigh Daugherty

Esli Velazquez Flores

Noah Kitterman

Alexandra McGrath

Ariel Newman

Jack Racer

Samantha Troxell

Charity Wright

Muncie Central High School

Dylan Beard

Jordan Dildy

Kaden Foster

Brandon Garrett

Zion Hamilton

Paijai Hawkins

Thomas Johnson

Angelina King

Brandon Musick

Timothy Shaffer

Keyniah Sharp

Michael Thomas

Yvan Vandenberg

Dion Welch

Triston Whitney

Northside Middle School

Brendon Barker

Quinton Butler

Jayleigh Cole-Westbrook

Thaily Cortez-Rios

Karissa Dunn

King Hart

Dreamah Patterson

Ja’Relle Rhodes-Hill

Learah Rollins

Draedon Sevion

Trenton Smalling

Knowledge Smith

Jhanyah Strong

Jonathan Wills

Southside Middle School

Trevon Anthony

Ava Brown

Paeton Corbin

Brieonna Easton

Mylaya Gaines

Trevon Hill

Brandi Jones

Frederick Lewis

Doris Malloy

Annabell McCord

Karaline Taylor

Adrian White

East Washington Academy

Cynia Coleman, 3rd

Myla Crittenden

Mia Hill

Josiah Person

Nestor Romero

Owen Shroyer

Grissom Elementary School

Marcel Dunlap

Nicholas Grill

Hunter Johnson

Nova Jones

Khylan Kennedy

Myanna Sevion

Longfellow Elementary School

Nyiema Blackmon

Jaxson Ferrer-Riley

Ry’Ana Graham

Victoria Moore

Rhiley Thomas

Marsadie’ Whiting

North View Elementary School

Charlotte Hess

Carlaina Johnson

Landen Moore

Camden Newhouse

Unnabh Shrestha

Trevor Smalling

South View Elementary School

Grace Layne

Angelina Gilland

Ja’Zyah McCray

Lillian Mullenix

Addleigh Rain

Arielle Woods

West View Elementary School

Douglas Acherekoh

Isabella Bergan

Willow Craig

True Gordon

LaHaley Heuchan

Kiranpreet Kau

Burris Laboratory Elementary School

Helen Fan

Evelynn Glidde

Alonna Mitchell

Aaron Nguyen

Lydia Rutherford

Marlowe Shermeta

Burris Middle School

Dorothy Eads

Elva Gu

Sydney Jackson

Dylan Mitchell

Ericka Rosado

Danyal Syed

Burris High School

Dutsika Campa

Laylianna EDeeb

Jackson Littlejohn

Brandon Milleman

Bentley Miller

Gerry Moore

Faith Shroll

Moses Smith

Inspire Academy Elementary School

Viktoria Kress

Ethan Ligene

Asher Mann

Rylan Showalter

Logan Smith

Aidan Sylla

Inspire Academy Middle-High School

Kazte Baugues

Riley Baugues

Frederik Carpenter

Am’ah Carter

Amina Carter

Lilah Carter

Zaden Fletcher

Amari’Yonna Jefferson

Isabel LeGraff

Kaleb Rose

Joesiah Taylor

St Michael Catholic Elementary School

Ayriel Bond

Grace Dessing

Shiloh Ernstberger

Ava Hayes

Hannah Koontz

Cayliegh Lindsey

St Michael Catholic Middle School

Emily Doerner

Noemi Galan

Elijah Hagans

Indiana Michigan Power let us know over the weekend that they sent more than 200 employees and contractors from Fort Wayne, Muncie/Marion, and more to stage in Virginia and West Virginia ahead of the winter weather expected yesterday.

Friday, we aired a story asking IUBMH for a comment as to how Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, allowing the mandate for COVID vaccines for health care workers, might impact future dismissals. Spokesman Neil Gifford wrote “…we don’t anticipate the supreme court decision will have future impact.” We also asked for how many Muncie hospital workers have been terminated – he said no local breakdown is available. System wide, IU Health has termed 125 as of last Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile testing and vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From Noon til 8:00 pm, this Wednesday through Saturday in New Castle at the old YMCA gym, 1201 Church Street, Register online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211, but walk-ins are accepted.

Add another candidate filing: Judi L. Calhoun, former Chief Deputy Prosecutor, announced her candidacy for Delaware Circuit Court #1 Judge.

The Board of Directors for the Grant County Economic Growth Council has announced Charity Bailey, as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Events for BSU’s Unity Week 2022, includes today’s MLK Celebration, Emens Auditorium, 9:30 a.m., and Unity March, Emens Auditorium, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Speaker, Brandon Pope, Pruis Hall, 7 p.m. (This in-person event will also be livestreamed.)

BSU sports: men’s basketball play on the road tomorrow night after Friday’s loss at home. Women lost, too – home Wednesday night. Men’s volleyball started the season 2 – 0 – road this coming week.

Free things to do today. White River State Park (WRSP) and major attractions will offer free admission and parking to visitors in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, today. The following FREE activities: Indiana State Museum, The Indianapolis Zoo, NCAA Hall of Champions, and even the IMAX® Theater for “Asteroid Hunters” at 11:30 a.m, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. – IMAX tickets on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is met.

Add all five Delaware County’s Circuit Court judges ordering face coverings when in the county’s court facilities. Thursday, WLBC first reported that the judges ruled no jury trials will be conducted in those courts through Jan. 31.

Evansville’s school board is hoping cash talks – they approved a 40-dollar per-day pay increase for substitute teachers. Like most schools in the state, Evansville schools are having a tough time finding enough substitutes – School leaders say they will continue to offer the extra cash until things “get back to normal”.

Ball State Universities Staff Council is hosting their Angels For Life Blood Drive Tuesday, January 18th in the Student Center Ballroom from 9-3:00pm, and Wednesday, January 19th at Pruis Hall from 9-3:30pm. The links to make an appointment are on our Local News page right now.

Tuesday’s link:

Wednesday link:

City of Carmel presents 4th annual MLK Day event at 6 p.m., at the Tarkington Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts. The release stated the event is free and open to the public; current COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced: must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Masks must be worn at all times, even when seated in the theater. Also streaming live