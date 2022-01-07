Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Cardinal Campus status. With as much talk on National media about restrictions and constrictions at some schools around the Country, we asked President Mearns yesterday about BSU’s status

The Ball State women’s basketball game originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. ET in Worthen Arena against Miami University has been postponed due to COVID guidelines. If games cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

A glowing press release, with positive news. In the first two years of Mayor Dan Ridenour’s Administration, the Muncie Redevelopment Commission (MRC) has avoided borrowing, and has instead focused on paying cash for projects if possible. The result of the Mayor’s first two years (2020 and 2021) show MRC has reduced debt totals by $6.7 million dollars.

Megan Wiles was elected the new president of the Noblesville Common Council following a vote during a reorganization meeting held Tuesday evening. Aaron Smith was elected as vice president. Wiles is the representative from District 6, which includes a large portion of the east side of Noblesville – and Hamilton Town Center.

The Alliance Magazine, a product of WLBC and Woof Boom Radio in association with Muncie Delaware County Economic Development Alliance is available now, digitally on our MuncieJournal.com. Read coverage about people and business news positively impacting your hometown. The link is on our Local News page this morning. http://www.munciejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022Alliance_winter2022_FINAL.pdf

More Red, but not everywhere. Red counties on the weekly COVID map from the Indiana Department of Health are more widespread this week – with Muncie, New Castle, Hartford City, Marion and Portland’s counties still in the lower threat level Orange. The Red expanded into the Fishers area, as well as Indianapolis and still remains in effect in Madison county.

Due to extreme weather, the Anderson free food Tailgate is being rescheduled to Tuesday, January 11th, at the usual location – the old K-Mart Parking Lot, 2811 W Nichol Ave, Anderson. Given the reschedule, Volunteers are urgently needed. Event from 10am-12pm. Please line up no earlier than 8am.

Nine of the top ice carvers from around the Midwest will bring their tools and talents to Carmel this weekend for two days of ice carving competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the fifth annual Festival of Ice, starting Saturday in the Carmel Arts & Design District, where the sculpting will take place from 4 – 7 p.m.

What happens, and when? If the Colts win on Sunday, they will clinch a playoff spot. We will find out who the Colts play , what day, and what time on Sunday night following Sunday Night Football. The game could be played on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday night.

If you live in Allen County, big changes could be coming to your local library. The Allen County Public Library board of trustees is considering a near 100-million dollar plan that would sell, renovate and build library branches, reports the Journal Gazette.