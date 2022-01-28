Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

What’s the reason this time?? Prices are likely to keep going up at the gas pump. John Herrick explains why.

Indiana Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) issued the following statement regarding changes at the Supreme Court. He wrote, in part, “I encourage the President to select a well-qualified nominee with an unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting our nation’s system of checks and balances. I won’t support a nominee who wants to legislate from the bench, which is not the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

The man who successfully prosecuted Mike Tyson for rape in Indianapolis in 1992 and who had a talk show on Network Indiana for 20 years, is running for Hamilton County Prosecutor. Greg Garrison explains why he’ll file

1 to 5 grand per person – but elected officials won’t get them – Delaware County officials say the detailed list of which employees gets retention bonuses from ARP tax money isn’t final yet, but $1.6 million will be paid out. Some have argued that these funds are not best used in this manner.

28 years on the job, and he never expected to be Anderson Police Chief – Mike Lee was named the leader after former Chief Jake Brown retired this month.

Volunteer advocates from across the state will urge lawmakers to pass legislation to help Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia during the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter’s virtual Day of Action on Feb. 1st. Advocates will push for three legislative priorities, including SB 353, which would require minimum dementia training standards for home health aides.

BSU sports has a busy stretch, including home gymnastics Sunday – member of the team, Lauren had that yesterday in our Zoom room

1 p.m. start time at Worthen Arena Muncie.

#1 men’s volleyball team coming to Muncie. How did Ball State convince Hawaii to come to Muncie for matches – we asked Cardinal coach Donan Cruz yesterday

Coach Wade is a native of Warsaw Indiana! Saturday and Monday matches at Worthen Arena – 7 p.m. – tickets at the door. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/bsu-mvb-home-sat-and-mon?si=75b3604dbff54efd9fe778a2f53e6cae&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

The Bail Project has been in some hot water for the last few months, after three people in Indianapolis committed crimes after their releases were assisted by the organization. David Gasper is the national operations director for The Bail Project. He tells IndyPolitics the organization’s goal is to put an end to cash bail, which he claims is another obstacle for people to overcome, when they don’t necessarily have the means to overcome that obstacle.

The Noblesville Economic Development team has welcomed Maranda Taylor as its new economic development manager. Taylor began working for the city last week. Taylor and her husband, Daniel, and their two children live in Noblesville and enjoy boating and spending time outdoors on Morse Reservoir.

This Weekend in Delaware County, our weekly community affairs show will include guests from Indiana State Police, the Muncie Mission, and audio-replays of this past week’s Muncie Community School Board meeting – including some questions from the public at the podium. The show airs several times this weekend on Woof Boom Radio stations.

It’s a new month Tuesday – the WLBC Hometown Hero of the month for February will be the Muncie Children’s Museum. Each winning organization is gifted approximately $10,000 in promotional publicity, to raise up organizations that give much to our community.