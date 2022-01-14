Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Red, almost everywhere. The weekly COVID map-tracker from the Indiana State Department of Health shows the highest threat-level in all but 10 counties in the state. Dashboard and map here.

More delays, this time for trials. As we told you first yesterday, jury trials for Delaware County Circuit Court 1 are postponed through Jan. 31.

The Marion Post Office and surrounding post offices are hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings for Rural Carrier Associates and Assistant Rural Carriers at $19.06/hr., plus benefits: Thursday, January 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Marion Post Office, 202 W 3rd Street.

Demolition of the old Marsh building at 12th and Burlington started this week in anticipation of Riverbend Flats.

Daleville Town Council elected a new president – Tom Roberts served as vice president of the council last year and has previously been president. They also elected a new vice president, Adam Jones. In 2021, Jones was the council’s president.

Taylor University will observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on Monday, with worship services, music, and workshops. The events are not open to the public due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chamber Bowl at Clancy’s Village Bowl is set for Saturday, March 5th from 12-4pm. Five-Member team is $150 if you get your reservations in by February, 2nd. Team WLBC is the defending Team champion.

Number cruncher says we’re in good shape. More from my conversation earlier this week with Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, CEO of the Muncie Community Schools – at the Board meeting Tuesday, the financial report

And, always helpful for finances – when you can win grants, one of which was approved recently

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says they are still processing around six million tax filings for the year 2020, which means many Hoosiers are still waiting on a tax return from the last tax season. Avoid paper if you can – file electronically, and do direct deposit if you get a refund. Expect a long wait if you call the IRS to have a question answered about your taxes.

The Yorktown Kiwanis Club provides a free income tax service to low income individuals throughout Delaware and Madison County. Call 765-405-7165 to request an appointment, according to a post on social media.

State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) has introduced House Bill (HB) 1047, which would require state-accredited schools to provide sexual health education to their students. The press release says the Muncie Rep remains determined to help students understand their sexual health as Indiana ranks 4th highest in the nation for the number of reported rapes among high school girls.

One of your elected officials will not run for re-election. Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth believes he has spent too much time fighting Washington politics, and not enough time serving you. That’s just one of the reasons Hollingsworth gave in an editorial article in the Indianapolis Star.

Ball State University’s Multicultural Center has announced the schedule of events for Unity Week 2022, which kicks off on Jan. 17—the official observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. All events are free and open to students, faculty, staff, community members, and media members.

Big Lots will open 500 stores. They’ll open around 50 new stores in 2022 and then 80 or so annually, according to CNN Business. They already have about 1,400 stores in 47 states.

Cards are home tonight – special 6 p.m. tip time for the men’s basketball team – on Woof Boom Radio’s 96.7 FM, 102.9 FM, 104.9 FM, WLBC HD2, and the free streams. The Northern Illinois that was postponed has been set for Thursday, Jan. 27, in Dekalb, Illinois. A couple of women’s games were also rescheduled – see the Ball State website for those dates and times.