WLBC is again hosting its annual Christmas Ornament Smash where selected participants —104 of them — get to smash a Christmas ornament and win prizes. MuncieJournal.com reports five lucky children will begin the event by each being given a special gift that Santa knows they want and elves bring from the North Pole. Ornament Smash will begin at 6 p.m., Dec. 8, in the E.B. Ball Auditorium. Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main, Muncie.