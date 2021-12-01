Wednesday, 12/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Her mom would have been proud. Although Anderson resident A’Niyah Birdsong didn’t win the Miss USA pageant, she felt fulfilled. Her mother Deveta Whigham died earlier this month in a car accident in Indianapolis. Birdsong won the Miss Indiana title representing the city of Anderson earlier this year and competed in the pageant Monday in Tulsa. Elle Smith, Miss Kentucky was crowned Miss USA.

70 years in business – Modern Trailer Sales in Anderson recently celebrated, with Terri Austin, Indiana State Representative posting the note on social media. MTS employs 44 people and makes a significant impact on Anderson’s economy. In 2013, they were named Small Business of the Year by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Ball State baseball team announced the schedule yesterday. The Cardinals open the season in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 18. The home opener against Eastern Michigan is March 11-13,and remains at home for four games against Bowling Green on March 18-20.

One of the best light shows in the state can be found at Mounds State Park in Anderson from Dec. 3 – Jan. 1, from5:30 p.m – 10 p.m. The park is hosting its inaugural Nights of Lights celebration. The show includes more than 30 light displays in the campground. Cost is $5 per vehicle for cash payment and $6 if paying with a credit card.

Indiana is the No. 11 Best State at Managing Waste according to Lawnstarter. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans throw away 25% to 43% more trash — or up to 29 pounds of extra garbage per week. That nearly doubles the 34.3 pounds each person already discards in a typical week. Indiana Ranks 1st for Presence of Mandatory Recycling Laws, and Presence of Electronic Waste Recycling Programs.

Subject line with strong words. Some eyebrows were raised this week by the headline of an email: “Abortion Is Essential: Rally For Our Rights This Wednesday.” The National YWCA is holding the event beginning at 8:00 am at the U.S. Supreme Court Building, as well as a virtual rally. A live audio feed of oral arguments through the Supreme Court’s website will also available at https://www.supremecourt.gov/

New Castle has a big basketball night planned for this Saturday, December 4th – Fieldhouse Doors open at 5:00pm with JV Game at 6pm and Varsity planned for 7:30 p.m. – Community Food Drive, and Wall of Honor Dedication with Champions Steve Alford, Kent Benson, Jerry Lamberson and Trey Ball accepting awards during halftime of the Varsity game. A Fieldhouse Rally Towel will be given to the first 400 Donors. Bring a food donation, get a towel!

The annual seasonal presentation of the Children’s Nutcracker is set for Dec. 16 -18 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, in the E. B. Ball Auditorium. On-line tickets go on sale today at MuncieBallet.org.