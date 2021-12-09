Thursday, 12/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Shafer Leadership Academy and the City of Muncie have partnered to develop and online portal named GoServe It’s a free, online database of Muncie residents interested in participating in municipal board service. Those interested in serving on a city board or commission can go online to enter their name and relevant knowledge and expertise. Then, appointing bodies review the entries when it comes time to appoint new members to city boards and commissions. Visit munciejournal.com for more information.

As reported earlier this week, The Muncie Police Department has launched an effort to recruit veteran law enforcement officers now working for other departments. The “lateral transfer hiring” program has an application deadline of 4 p.m. on Jan. 7. Applications are now available on the city’s website — cityofmuncie.com, via the link for the police department — or at the human resources office at Muncie City Hall, 300 N. High St.

The Muncie Excel Center®, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults who want to earn a Core 40 diploma, will celebrate its newest graduates at its winter ceremony this evening. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Common Way Church, 201 E. Charles St., in Muncie.

Central Indiana Orthopedics recently performed its 1,000th Mako SmartRobotics surgical procedure for hip and knee replacement. CIO was the first orthopedic practice in the Central Indiana region to utilize Mako SmartRobotics technology.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will be hosting a job fair today from 4 to 7pm at Fishers High School. A number of full and part-time positions with the school system are available. Visit hseschools.org for more information.

In economic development news, an announcement will be made at 4pm next Tuesday at Butler University for the Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative program, which could result in up to $50 million in local funding. Mike Rhodes, Editor-in-Chief of MuncieJournal.com will cover the announcement at Butler for Woof Boom Radio news.

The City of Muncie is encouraging remote workers from all over the country to move to Muncie. Partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and a national company called “TMap” the program utilizes a website called MakeMyMove.com that helps remote workers relocate to areas where they would like to live. The program expects to recruit up to 45 remote workers and their families to move to Muncie in the next five years.

The Muncie-Delaware County comprehensive plan will be presented to the public today. Marta Moody, director of the Muncie-Delaware County Plan Commission, told Delaware County commissioners that a public hearing on the draft plan, called TogetherDM, will be presented before the plan commission at 6 p.m. TODAY, in the commissioners’ courtroom at the Delaware County Building. You can view a copy of the draft plan at www.togetherdm.com. OR at munciejournal.com

Delaware County has administered more that 121,329 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Dec. 6, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. That’s up 2.6% from the previous week. 45% of people living in Delaware County are fully vaccinated as of December 6th.

The Journey Home in Winchester needs your help. The organization has lost a significant percentage of revenue due to the COVID pandemic and may have to close their doors. The Journey Home is a non-profit organization that attempts to end homelessness for veterans. According to CEO Eldon Solomon, the need is real and urgent. If you can help, visit their website at “journeyhomevets.org”

The Boys and Girls Club of Muncie served 2,323 meals to kids during the month of November. A total of 8,028 meals have been served to kids for the year to date. In addition, the Exchange Club of Muncie donated $4,000 to help support the club’s teen programs in the Whitely community.

Country rock band Alabama and country music star Martina McBride will be in Indianapolis in January. The band’s rescheduled 50th anniversary tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Groundbreaking for the New Gillman Home Center Store in South Muncie at the corner of Madison and 29thstreet will take place next Thursday, December 15th at 2pm. All are welcome to attend, including Pat the Southside Turkey who resides across the street.

Anderson University was recently recognized through the National Strength and Conditioning Association’s (NSCA) Education Recognition Program. The recognition gives prospective students assurance of program excellence that is purposefully designed to prepare students for long term success in the sports performance industry.

Anderson firefighters saved the life of a woman found unconscious Tuesday morning in a house engulfed in fire. According to the Herald Bulletin, Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said about 25 firefighters arrived at the scene about 7:58 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 29th Street, where Sgt. Joey Key and Pvt. Cody Riddle found the 54-year-old woman unconscious from smoke inhalation. Anderson Fire Department does not identify those who receive medical assistance to prevent violating the federal HIPAA privacy law.

The Madison County Commissioners are asking the state to expedite a plan to put up signals at the County Road 800 South and Ind. 13 intersection, after three Pendleton teenagers were seriously injured in a crash at the intersection. INDOT is installing rumble strips and warning signs on Ind.13 as a safety measure.