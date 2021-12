A guilty plea in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Gaston. The Muncie paper reports 20 year old Brayden A. Cody pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing aggravated battery. The victim told police he was sleeping in his apartment on the 600 block of North Sycamore Street, when he was confronted by two masked men and Cody. During a struggle, the victim was shot in the neck.